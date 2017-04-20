Wisconsin State Senate to Vote on Reg...

Wisconsin State Senate to Vote on Regulation Process

Read more: US News & World Report

The Wisconsin state Legislature would be able to reject new regulations that are expensive for businesses under a bill before the Senate for a vote. The Senate was set to vote Tuesday on the Republican proposal.

