Wisconsin senator still going strong after serving 60 years
With more than 60 years in Wisconsin politics behind him, Democratic state Sen. Fred Risser of Madison isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the 90-year-old senator hasn't missed a debate vote in 50 years.
