Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medicaid applicants

11 hrs ago Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

Gov. Scott Walker wants to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening, a move that could serve as a national model. Walker's plan, which needs federal approval, comes as he prepares to run for a third term next year.

