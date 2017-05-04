Wisconsin Republicans worry about crowded Senate primary

In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017, file photo, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., right, accompanied by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a news conference to discuss President Donald Trump's first 100 days. Wisconsin Republicans are growing increasingly worried about too many candidates running in a GOP primary to take on Democratic incumbent Baldwin, setting up a repeat of the crowded 2012 race that put her in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.