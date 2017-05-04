Wisconsin Republicans worry about cro...

Wisconsin Republicans worry about crowded Senate primary

Waco Tribune-Herald

Wisconsin Republicans are growing increasingly worried about the high number of candidates running in a primary to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, fearing a repeat of the crowded 2012 race that put her in office. Baldwin is seeking a second term in 2018 and Republicans nationally are targeting her as vulnerable, given huge GOP wins in Wisconsin in November.

