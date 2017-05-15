Wisconsin Republicans want answers about Trump meeting
House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans from Wisconsin called Tuesday for President Donald Trump to report to Congress about what he said during a private meeting with senior Russian officials last week. Trump defended his right to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia, saying in a pair of tweets Tuesday he has "an absolute right" as president to do so.
