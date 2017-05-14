Wisconsin Republicans look ahead to 2...

Wisconsin Republicans look ahead to 2018 after shifting role in recent years

7 hrs ago

Wisconsin Republicans came together for their state convention this weekend to celebrate perhaps the biggest election success in their history, while keeping a wary and watchful eye on the future. "Did we not have the most fantastic, awesome Wisconsin victory last November?," Congressman Sean Duffy shouted to party delegates who roared in approval.

