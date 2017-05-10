Wisconsin Lawmakers Extend UW Tuition...

Wisconsin Lawmakers Extend UW Tuition Freeze

16 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

Students in the UW System wouldn't have to worry about a tuition hike in the next two years, under a spending plan the legislature's Joint Finance committee approved Thursday. The panel voted along party lines, to continue a freeze that's been in place the past four years.

