Wisconsin ID Law Kept 200,000 Voters ...

Wisconsin ID Law Kept 200,000 Voters From Polls-And Trump Won by Just 22,748 Votes

11 hrs ago

While most states saw increased turnout in the November election, Wisconsin and other states with strict voter ID laws saw decreased turnout. Wisconsin's voter ID law may have suppressed a stunning 200,000 votes in the 2016 presidential election, a study shown exclusively to The Nation has revealed , and the law disproportionately kept Democratic and African-American voters from the polls.

