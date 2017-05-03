Wisconsin Governor Declares Maestro J...

Wisconsin Governor Declares Maestro Joseph Rescigno Day Across the State

Governor Scott Walker and Secretary of State Douglas La Follette have issued a state-wide proclamation in honor of the Maestro's 35-year tenure with the Florentine Opera, the nations 6th oldest opera company. Governor Walker's proclamation states "I, Scott Walker, Governor of the State of Wisconsin, do hereby proclaim Thursday, May 4, 2017 as Maestro Joseph Rescigno Day across the State of Wisconsin".

