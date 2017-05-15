Wisconsin Elections Commission staffing levels up for vote

Whether to cut the number of people who work on overseeing state and local elections in Wisconsin by nearly 19 percent, due to the loss of federal funding, is up for a vote Tuesday in the Legislature's budget-writing committee. The Republican-controlled panel was to vote on whether to go along with Gov. Scott Walker's recommendation, against the wishes of state and local election officials, to cut six positions at the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

