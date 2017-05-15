Wisconsin Elections Commission staffing levels up for vote

In this April 13, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, right, walks with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on their way to a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan and Walker and a host of Republican Senate hopefuls are gathering at a Wisconsin Dells water park for the annual state GOP convention beginning Friday, May 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.