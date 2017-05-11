Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle Safety Month
Warmer weather usually means an increase of motorcycles on the road and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking motorists to look twice for cycle drivers around you. May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and with more than 550,000 Wisconsin residents having a motorcycle license or permit traffic safety officials are asking other motorists to share the road and be safe.
