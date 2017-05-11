Wisconsin DOT issues central Wisconsi...

Wisconsin DOT issues central Wisconsin construction updates

Description: Crews will mill and overlay some sections of the highway with asphalt before applying a chip seal to the entire length of the project. Description: Improvements include concrete pavement and joint repairs; removal and replacement of asphalt shoulders; installation of ramp gates at the interchanges with County X and County J. Description: Last year crews replaced the bridge decks on northbound US 51 over Decator Drive and constructed a temporary structure for traffic management.

