Wisconsin DOT issues central Wisconsin construction updates
Description: Crews will mill and overlay some sections of the highway with asphalt before applying a chip seal to the entire length of the project. Description: Improvements include concrete pavement and joint repairs; removal and replacement of asphalt shoulders; installation of ramp gates at the interchanges with County X and County J. Description: Last year crews replaced the bridge decks on northbound US 51 over Decator Drive and constructed a temporary structure for traffic management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr '17
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr '17
|Volcan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC