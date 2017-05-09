Wisconsin DNR offers bottled water fo...

Wisconsin DNR offers bottled water for contaminated wells

Read more: WAOW

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is publicizing a program that makes emergency bottled water available when private wells are contaminated by livestock manure. Midwest Environmental Activists on Tuesday praised the department's moves that the group says comes after years of petitions, meetings and citizen pressure.

