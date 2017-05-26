Wisconsin Corrections Department closes internal unit at youth prison
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is closing an internal affairs unit whose investigation into employee misconduct at the state's youth prison prompted ongoing federal investigation into conditions there. Spokesman Tristan Cook said Friday that Office of Special Operations investigators will be reassigned to handle sexual assaults.
