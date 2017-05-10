Wisconsin budget committee turns to veterans funding
The Wisconsin Legislature's budget-writing committee is turning its attention to veterans funding, less than a week after the release of a highly critical audit. The Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to vote Thursday on Gov. Scott Walker's spending recommendations for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
