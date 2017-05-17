Wisconsin and California lawmakers take aim at 'stealthing'
Democratic lawmakers in at least two states want to criminalize "stealthing," in which someone removes a condom or another contraceptive device without permission during intercourse. Wisconsin state Rep. Melissa Sargent and California state Rep. Cristina Garcia both say exposing partners to the risk of a sexually transmitted disease or an unwanted pregnancy without their knowledge amounts to sexual assault and should be treated as such under the law.
