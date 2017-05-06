Warplanes roar over Wisconsin in combat exercises

The United States' most advanced warplanes are roaring through the skies of Wisconsin as part of air combat exercises that spotlight the state's case for a big investment of Pentagon dollars in Madison. the Air Force began honing aerial warfare tactics Monday over a 12,000-square-mile swath 90 miles northwest of Madison to test high-tech sensory capabilities of a new generation of jet fighters.

