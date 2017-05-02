Want to kick bad habits? Two UW students say you should 'Journalit'
Many, if not all, college students have some sort of bad habit, ranging from sleeping until noon, procrastinating on assignments or partying a little too hard on the weekends. Keeping track of when bad habitats occur is exactly what University of Wisconsin senior Colin Harris and junior Shane Lian's new app Journalit does.
