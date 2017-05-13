Walking for the Herb

Walking for the Herb

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Every year, Wisconsinites come out to show their support for the herb. This year was no different as Wisconsin residents were ready to legalize marijuana with the seventh annual marijuana march held at Gordon Park on May 6. Before the march, protestors were provided with white cardboard signs to design for the march.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S... Fri resident Up North 1
Southwest storm 13u baseball May 9 to THAT parent 4
News Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal... Apr 29 huntcoyotes 27
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Apr 24 Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr '17 kyman 2
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC