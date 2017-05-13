Walking for the Herb
Every year, Wisconsinites come out to show their support for the herb. This year was no different as Wisconsin residents were ready to legalize marijuana with the seventh annual marijuana march held at Gordon Park on May 6. Before the march, protestors were provided with white cardboard signs to design for the march.
