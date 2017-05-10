Walker, Fitzgerald oppose separating Wisconsin roads budget
Gov. Scott Walker joined Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Thursday in denouncing separating transportation funding from the state budget, saying there's no reason to take that unusual approach to break an impasse in the Republican-controlled Legislature over how to pay for roads. The Republican co-chairs of the budget committee said Thursday they were open to that idea, which Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos discussed in a private meeting Wednesday.
