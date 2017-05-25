Univ. of Wisconsin-Superior Black Stu...

Univ. of Wisconsin-Superior Black Student Union honors police chief with kente cloth

University of Wisconsin-Superior Black Student Union treasurer Ali Maamoun shakes Police Chief Nick Alexander's hand after the kente gifting ceremony. The Black Student Union at the University of Wisconsin-Superior honored the local police chief, Nicholas Alexander, for his work with black students by presenting him with a traditional African scarf last week.

