Unemployment hits 17-year low in Walker's Wisconsin

16 hrs ago

Wisconsin Republicans wrested control over the state Assembly and Senate in 2010, securing command over both bodies for the first time since 1998. Now, after seven years of Republican power in the legislature and the governor's mansion, Wisconsin's unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest point since 2000.

Chicago, IL

