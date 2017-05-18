Unemployment hits 17-year low in Walker's Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republicans wrested control over the state Assembly and Senate in 2010, securing command over both bodies for the first time since 1998. Now, after seven years of Republican power in the legislature and the governor's mansion, Wisconsin's unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest point since 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|Thu
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|May 16
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC