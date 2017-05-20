TSA installs new security systems at ...

TSA installs new security systems at La Crosse Regional Airport

Travelers flying out of the La Crosse Regional Airport can expect a quicker security check thanks to new equipment installed by the TSA. "With advanced technology, we're finding that it's alleviating a lot of what we call the universal pat-downs that we have done historically," said Mark Lendvay, TSA Federal Security Director in Wisconsin.

Chicago, IL

