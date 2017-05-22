Traffic restrictions on I-41, WIS 441 and US 10
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region says WIS 441 Tri-County Project lane closures and restrictions from May 22 through May 26 in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed limits and remember to use caution while traveling through any work zone.
