Tornadoes, high winds, large hail all possible in southern Wisconsin today
The Storm Prediction Center has southwest Wisconsin in an enhanced risk for severe weather while the rest of our area is under a slight risk today. These are the same categories we were in on Monday, in which parts of our area were impacted by 70 mph winds and tennis ball-sized hail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|3 hr
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|Tue
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC