Things to do in the North Shore, May 4

Things to do in the North Shore, May 4

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: River Hills

Things to do in the North Shore, May 4 Events and happenings in Bayside, Brown Deer, Glendale, Fox Point, River Hills, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://www.mynorthshorenow.com/story/news/local/2017/04/30/things-do-north-shore-may-4/100993376/ The BloodCenter of Wisconsin will host two blood drives in the North Shore in May. A blood drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at United Methodist Church, 819 E. Silver Spring Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at River Hills.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 5 hr discreet 1
News Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal... Sat huntcoyotes 27
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Apr 24 Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr 20 BHM5267 1
jakubowski Apr 15 Sad 2
News Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid... Apr 10 kyman 2
Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type... Apr 8 Volcan 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC