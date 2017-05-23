The Latest: Full state budget veto would be unprecedented
Gov. Scott Walker is threatening to take the unprecedented step of vetoing the entire Wisconsin state budget if it races property taxes on homeowners. No governor has ever vetoed the entire state budget since 1931.
