Target 2 Preview: Improving safety for staff at Wisconsin's prisons

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections tells Target 2 Investigates it is continually making improvements to ensure staff in the state's prisons are safe. Target 2 Investigates spoke with the secretary of the Department of Corrections after finding out about hundreds of recent assaults at Green Bay Correctional Institution, Oshkosh Correctional Institution, Dodge Correctional Institution, and Waupun Correctional Institution.

