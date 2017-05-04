Sweeping GOP roads plan would raise taxes on gas, cut taxes elsewhere

Assembly Republicans have unveiled a plan that would make sweeping changes to Wisconsin's tax system, raising taxes on gasoline to pay for roads while significantly cutting income taxes over the course of a decade. The proposal by Rep. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, would move away from Wisconsin's longstanding progressive income tax toward a 3.95 percent "flat tax" for all taxpayers, regardless of how much they earn.

