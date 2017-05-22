Subrogation Against Parents for Actions of Their Children
Can parents be held responsible for property damage caused by their children? Almost every state in the country has adopted some form of a parental liability statute, which forms the legal basis for holding parents vicariously liable for the acts of their children. Parental liability statutes can vary widely from state to state, but typically these laws attach parental liability to the willful and malicious acts of minor children.
