Students, faculty, alumni come together to celebrate opening of Black Cultural Center
University of Wisconsin students, faculty and alumni gathered together to celebrate the grand opening of the Black Cultural Center Wednesday. After a student showcase featuring University Gospel Choir, ROOTZ Afro-Caribbean Dance Group, First Wave Scholars and the National Panhellenic Council Unity Step, an alumni panel was held to discuss the history of black student organizations and the future implications of the Black Cultural Center.
