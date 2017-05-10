State settles lawsuit against UW adviser
Attorneys have settled a lawsuit against a University of Wisconsin-Madison adviser who counseled the daughter of a woman killed in car crash but didn't tell her he had been texting with the driver. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the state Justice Department has settled Megan Mengelt's lawsuit for $200,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|Wed
|dikhead
|3
|most misspelled word in Wisconsin is Wisconsin,...
|Wed
|teacher
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|May 16
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr '17
|huntcoyotes
|27
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC