State settles lawsuit against UW adviser

Saturday May 27 Read more: Star Tribune

Attorneys have settled a lawsuit against a University of Wisconsin-Madison adviser who counseled the daughter of a woman killed in car crash but didn't tell her he had been texting with the driver. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that the state Justice Department has settled Megan Mengelt's lawsuit for $200,000.

