Severe weather hits north central Wisconsin

North central Wisconsin was swathed by a line of severe thunderstorms, causing a tornado warning in Lincoln and Langlade Counties Tuesday night. While no funnel clouds ever touched down in the area, funnels were spotted in the air around Medford just before 8 p.m. and storms showed signs of rotation around Spirit and Tomahawk later on.

