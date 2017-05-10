School choice backers spend heavily in Wisconsin
The Associated Press examined political contributions over a 10-year period by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and nearly 50 other individuals and married couples who have been major contributors to advance school choice measures in Wisconsin and nationwide. The programs they advocate for include creating public charter schools and providing taxpayer-funded vouchers for students to attend private schools.
