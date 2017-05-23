School bus collides with dump truck i...

School bus collides with dump truck in SW Wisconsin

Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Authorities say a school bus collided with a dump truck Tuesday afternoon in Patch Grove, a community in southwestern Wisconsin, 50 miles south of La Crosse The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded at 3:55 p.m. at the intersection of Morgan Road and County Road P. Authorities say the bus entered County P from Morgan Road as a dump truck was traveling west on County Road P. The school bus was spun around, went through a ditch and came to rest in a field. Authorities say one of the passengers was ejected.

