Runaway case creates rift between Illinois, Wisconsin authorities

Wisconsin and Illinois officials continue to disagree about who mishandled an incident involving a runaway foster child from Wisconsin found in Chicago. Sheriff Thomas Dart of Illinois' Cook County placed the blame squarely on Wisconsin for the second time Tuesday after Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Eloise Anderson it was Dart's officers who didn't follow protocol.

Chicago, IL

