Roar of high tech warplanes over Wisconsin shows off F-35 capabilities during combat exercises

The nation's most advanced warplanes began roaring through the skies over 12,000 square miles of Wisconsin on Monday for the start of 12 days of air combat exercises that spotlight the state's case for a big investment of Pentagon dollars in Madison. The Air Force will be honing aerial warfare tactics that test high-tech sensory capabilities of a new generation of jet fighters, and places like Black River Falls and Marshfield will stand in as simulated enemy installations.

