Roar of high tech warplanes over Wisconsin shows off F-35 capabilities during combat exercises
The nation's most advanced warplanes began roaring through the skies over 12,000 square miles of Wisconsin on Monday for the start of 12 days of air combat exercises that spotlight the state's case for a big investment of Pentagon dollars in Madison. The Air Force will be honing aerial warfare tactics that test high-tech sensory capabilities of a new generation of jet fighters, and places like Black River Falls and Marshfield will stand in as simulated enemy installations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Mon
|discreet
|1
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr 8
|Volcan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC