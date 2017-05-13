Randall to buy new patrol boat for Powers Lake
The Randall Town Board on Thursday approved the purchase of a new water patrol boat for use on Powers Lake. The new boat will replace a fiberglass hull bass boat with a 175 horsepower engine purchased new in 2010 for $31,900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West of the I.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|Fri
|resident Up North
|1
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr '17
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC