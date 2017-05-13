Randall to buy new patrol boat for Po...

Randall to buy new patrol boat for Powers Lake

The Randall Town Board on Thursday approved the purchase of a new water patrol boat for use on Powers Lake. The new boat will replace a fiberglass hull bass boat with a 175 horsepower engine purchased new in 2010 for $31,900.

