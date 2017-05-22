Progressive Caucus elects Wisconsin lawmaker as new leader
Ellison, alongside Rep. Raul Grijalva , has headed the CPC since 2011. He stepped out of that role this week in order to dedicate more attention to his duties as deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee , a post he picked up this year after losing a tight race to Chairman Tom Perez, a former Labor secretary.
