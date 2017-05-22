Progressive Caucus elects Wisconsin l...

Progressive Caucus elects Wisconsin lawmaker as new leader

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Hill

Ellison, alongside Rep. Raul Grijalva , has headed the CPC since 2011. He stepped out of that role this week in order to dedicate more attention to his duties as deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee , a post he picked up this year after losing a tight race to Chairman Tom Perez, a former Labor secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wisconsin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07) May 16 molly 151
News Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S... May 12 resident Up North 1
Southwest storm 13u baseball May 9 to THAT parent 4
News Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal... Apr 29 huntcoyotes 27
News Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists... Apr 24 Parden Pard 8
News Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic... Apr '17 BHM5267 1
See all Wisconsin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wisconsin Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC