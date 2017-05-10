Primary Election 2017: Centre County District Attorney
StateCollege.com editor Geoff Rushton conducted interviews hosted by C-NET with candidates for several offices on local ballots in the May 16 primary election. THE ELECTION The Centre County District Attorney is the county's chief law enforcement officer and is elected every four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|Tue
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr '17
|Volcan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC