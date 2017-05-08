President Trump fires FBI director, W...

President Trump fires FBI director, Wisconsin politicians weigh in

35 min ago

President Trump sent a letter to Comey's office that said, "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau." Trumps administration said the termination is in relation to Comey's investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's email server.

