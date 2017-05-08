President Trump fires FBI director, Wisconsin politicians weigh in
President Trump sent a letter to Comey's office that said, "While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau." Trumps administration said the termination is in relation to Comey's investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's email server.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|15 hr
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr 10
|kyman
|2
|Slow slips, underground water and volcanic type...
|Apr '17
|Volcan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC