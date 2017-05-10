Paul Ryan: Senate should have healthc...

Paul Ryan: Senate should have healthcare done by mid-July

Washington Examiner

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Friday that he hopes the Senate is able to pass a healthcare bill by mid-July, calling it a "completely logical and reasonable" goal for the chamber. Ryan made the remarks to WISN 1130 in Wisconsin, saying that he hopes the Senate bill passes "within a month or two."

