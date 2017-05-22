Parts of Zoo Interchange reopen Monday, May 22
The drive around the Zoo Interchange will get easier this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reopening the ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to northbound I-41 and the ramp from southbound I-41 to eastbound I-94.
