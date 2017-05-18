Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is Takin...

Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is Taking Shape on Wisconsin Avenue

16 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

If you've been to downtown Milwaukee in the last week, you may have noticed curious shapes popping up along Wisconsin Ave. Workers are installing large sculptures, which will be on display for five months. Local philanthropist Steve Marcus came up with the idea for the free, outdoor art gallery.

Chicago, IL

