Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is Taking Shape on Wisconsin Avenue
If you've been to downtown Milwaukee in the last week, you may have noticed curious shapes popping up along Wisconsin Ave. Workers are installing large sculptures, which will be on display for five months. Local philanthropist Steve Marcus came up with the idea for the free, outdoor art gallery.
