Other Views: Wisconsin poised to be major loser from ACA repeal
The U.S. House of Representatives voted last week to deliver Wisconsin citizens, including our most vulnerable adults and children, a multi-billion-dollar bill we cannot pay. The American Health Care Act initiates an $839 billion cut to Medicaid, removes healthcare coverage from millions and drastically alters healthcare protections for the rest.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|Fri
|resident Up North
|1
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr 20
|BHM5267
|1
|jakubowski
|Apr 15
|Sad
|2
|Lawmakers Look to Tackle Heroin and Opioid Epid...
|Apr '17
|kyman
|2
