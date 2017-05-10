Other Views: Wisconsin poised to be m...

Other Views: Wisconsin poised to be major loser from ACA repeal

The Janesville Gazette

The U.S. House of Representatives voted last week to deliver Wisconsin citizens, including our most vulnerable adults and children, a multi-billion-dollar bill we cannot pay. The American Health Care Act initiates an $839 billion cut to Medicaid, removes healthcare coverage from millions and drastically alters healthcare protections for the rest.

