No indictment for escort, staffer in Louisville sex scandal

Gov. Scott Walker's attempt to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening is up for review by a key state legislative committee. Gov. Scott Walker's attempt to make Wisconsin the first state in the country to require childless adults applying for Medicaid to undergo drug screening is up for review by a key state legislative committee.
Wisconsin Discussions
|Wisconsin seeks to be first to drug test Medica...
|Thu
|kurtz
|1
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|May 16
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|8
