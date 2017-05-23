New policy center at University of Wisconsin raises alarms
Gov. Scott Walker and fellow Wisconsin Republicans on Tuesday announced the formation of a new public policy center at the state's flagship university, which liberals said would be nothing more than a taxpayer-funded conservative think tank. The announcement about the new Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership comes as one of the architects of the deal, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, is pushing a bill that would punish students who disrupt free speech on college campuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Wisconsin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
|Pretty Penny Puppy Mill, Plymouth Wisconsin (May '07)
|May 16
|molly
|151
|Wisconsin DOT warns drivers during Motorcycle S...
|May 12
|resident Up North
|1
|Southwest storm 13u baseball
|May 9
|to THAT parent
|4
|Wisconsin AG: Undercover campaign videos reveal...
|Apr 29
|huntcoyotes
|27
|Weird 39 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Brazen cheese heists...
|Apr 24
|Parden Pard
|8
|Sen. Duckworth to headline Wisconsin Democratic...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wisconsin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC