New policy center at University of Wisconsin raises alarms

Gov. Scott Walker and fellow Wisconsin Republicans on Tuesday announced the formation of a new public policy center at the state's flagship university, which liberals said would be nothing more than a taxpayer-funded conservative think tank. The announcement about the new Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership comes as one of the architects of the deal, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, is pushing a bill that would punish students who disrupt free speech on college campuses.

