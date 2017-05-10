New Book 'Shattered' By Clinton Insiders Reveals...
A new book by Clinton insiders, ' Shattered ' reveals that the Clinton camp devised a two-pronged plan pushing the press to cover the 'Russian hacking' story within 24 hours of Hillary's crushing election loss. The fake news media has been battering the Trump administration over the Russia hoax for several months now with ZERO evidence of any collusion.
